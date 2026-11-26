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Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has been cleared of any wrongdoing following his controversial dismissal during the recent clash against Liverpool at Anfield. An independent regulatory commission has officially overturned the red card, delivering a scathing assessment of the original officiating decision.

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Commission delivers unanimous verdict on Anfield incident

The Football Association's independent regulatory commission has concluded that referee Sam Barrott committed an 'obvious error' when he sent off Manchester United centre-back Yoro during Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the North West derby. The young Frenchman was dismissed early in the match for a challenge on Liverpool forward Alexander Isak, a decision that sparked immediate outrage from the United bench and supporters alike.

In written reasons published on Thursday, the three-person panel confirmed that it had reached a unanimous decision regarding the incident. Yoro was sent off early in Sunday's match at Anfield for bringing down Liverpool striker Isak as he raced towards goal, but there was considerable debate over whether the Swede's heavy touch would have allowed goalkeeper Senne Lammens to reach the ball first.

The panel ultimately ruled that the dismissal for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity was incorrect, as Isak did not have sufficient control of the ball. Referees' chief Howard Webb had previously said the decision was 'certainly not clearly wrong', but Manchester United appealed to the Football Association for wrongful dismissal and successfully had Yoro's one-match suspension overturned on Tuesday.

Technical data proves Isak lacked ball control

During the appeal process, Manchester United presented sophisticated technical data to the panel to support their claim of wrongful dismissal. The club's analysis suggested that even if Yoro had not intervened, Isak would have remained at least 1.8 metres away from the ball. This evidence was crucial in demonstrating that the momentum of the play favoured the goalkeeper rather than the attacking player.

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'The commission members were unanimous that, taking the foul committed by LY [Yoro] out of the scenario, AI [Isak] would not have had an obvious goalscoring opportunity,' the panel explained in their official statement.

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Further elaborating on the specific mechanics of the play, the commission noted: 'Despite the fact that AI had reached the ball initially, his touch was heavy to the extent that he had in fact lost control of the ball; that control had, in effect, passed to the advancing MUFC goalkeeper who, in the view of the commission, would have been able to gather or smother the ball before AI could get to it and shoot at goal. To the mind of the commission, the referee had made an "obvious error" in deciding that AI [Isak] would have had an obvious goalscoring opportunity.'

Diverging opinions within the officiating community

The situation has been complicated by reports that the Key Match Incidents (KMI) Panel actually supported Barrott's on-field decision. This group, which includes former players and Premier League representatives, reportedly felt that VAR John Brooks was correct not to intervene.

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United's successful appeal also drew parallels to a recent case involving Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils cited a similar incident where Pascal Struijk had a red card rescinded after a VAR-induced dismissal was deemed incorrect. By using this precedent, the Old Trafford club was able to successfully argue that the bar for an 'obvious goalscoring opportunity' had not been met in the Yoro case.

Relief for Pochettino ahead of Brentford clash

The overturning of the one-match suspension provides a massive boost for Manchester United as they prepare to face Brentford this Saturday. Yoro's availability is particularly vital given the club's recent frustrations with officiating. United were left aggrieved during their 2-2 Champions League draw against Sporting CP on Wednesday night, where they saw two goals disallowed and Youri Tielemans sent off in a chaotic European encounter.