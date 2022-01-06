FA Cup 2021-22 fourth-round draw: Date, time, how to watch & teams
The 2021-22 FA Cup is heating up as some of England's biggest teams look to get their hands on silverware.
Having begun in August 2021, the competition has already produced a vast spread of exciting games, with teams from across England's football pyramid.
GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth-round draw, including when it is, teams involved and how to watch it live.
When is the FA Cup 2021-22 fourth-round draw?
The draw for the 2021-22 FA Cup fourth round will be held on Sunday January 9, 2022.
It is scheduled to begin at 4:50pm GMT (11:50am ET), just before Arsenal play Nottingham Forest in one of the final third-round games.
How to watch the FA Cup 2021-22 fourth-round draw
ITV1 will broadcast the draw live on TV in the UK as part of the station's coverage of the game between the Gunners and Forest at the City Ground. The ITV Hub is the network's online streaming platform.
Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper David James will help conduct the draw alongside Arsenal Women captain Leah Williamson.
Which teams are in the FA Cup 2021-22 fourth-round draw?
A total of 32 teams will advance from the FA Cup third round take part in the FA Cup fourth-round draw, with 16 ties to be set.
A number of Premier League teams will definitely exit before this point, with Manchester United playing Aston Villa and West Ham facing Leeds United in the third round.
You can see the list of teams below.
- Swindon Town/Manchester City
- Bristol City/Fulham
- Burnley/Huddersfield Town
- Coventry City/Derby County
- Hartlepool United/Blackpool
- Mansfield Town/Middlesbrough
- Millwall/Crystal Palace
- Barnsley/Barrow
- Boreham Wood/ Wimbledon
- Kidderminster Harriers/Reading
- Leicester City/Watford
- Newcastle United/Cambridge United
- Peterborough United/Bristol Rovers
- Port Vale/Brentford
- QPR/Rotherham United
- West Brom/Brighton
- Wigan Athletic/Blackburn Rovers
- Birmingham City/Plymouth Argyle
- Chelsea/Chesterfield
- Hull City/Everton
- Swansea City/Southampton
- Yeovil Town/Bournemouth
- Luton Town/Harrogate Town
- Cardiff City/Preston North End
- Charlton Athletic/Norwich City
- Liverpool/Shrewsbury Town
- Stoke City/Leyton Orient
- Tottenham/Morecambe
- Wolves/Sheffield United
- West Ham/Leeds United
- Nottingham Forest/Arsenal
- Manchester United/Aston Villa
When will the 2021-22 FA Cup fourth round be played?
The 2021-22 FA Cup fourth round fixtures are scheduled to be played on the weekend of February 5 and February 6, 2022. That means teams will have approximately a month to prepare for their opponents.