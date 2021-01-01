‘For the City, by the City' – Extraordinary FC Tokyo setting standards for club legend Amaral

With the launch of their bespoke new home and away kits, New Balance are celebrating Japanese football fans in the capital

FC Tokyo have partnered with New Balance to launch the ‘You Are Tokyo’ campaign, which is celebrating Japanese football fans in the capital.

The drive marks the launch of the club’s new home and away kits for 2021 and has unearthed passionate supporters across the city.

Few capture the essence like club legend Amaral, who hit over 150 goals for the club during a 12-year stay.

“I think it is a club from Tokyo and exclusively made by Tokyo, which is something extraordinary to me,” says Amaral. "For a long time, we didn’t have that. It’s very special now. I believe that the club needs to meet the standards of the capital, and vice versa.”

FC Tokyo have put themselves on the map for football fans both in Japan and beyond thanks largely to the passionate support from the stands that has seen them attract international attention.

Amaral, who has been nicknamed the ‘King of Tokyo’ and is widely considered as one of the club’s greatest players, agrees that the almost unrivalled atmosphere has made the Ajinomoto Stadium a special place to see football.

“I have so many good memories,” says the Brazilian. “The stadiums, the friends I made, but the memory that sticks out is the fans' support.

“I can still remember clearly the sound vibrations and energy at the games. Always supporting the players. I love the FC Tokyo fans and supporters.”

This year the supporters have new shirts with the release of their 2021 kits from New Balance, which have impressed Amaral.

“The new shirts are very comfortable and beautiful. I believe the fans and supporters will like them,” says the former striker, who made around 300 appearances for the club. “I believe it’s an excellent brand for a great club.”

