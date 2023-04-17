Explained: Why Phil Jones WON’T feature for Man Utd despite Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane injury woes

Despite Manchester United missing three central defenders, Phil Jones will not be able to play in the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton.

Jones cannot play in FA Cup semi-final

Did not train under Erik ten Hag

Man Utd will miss Varane, Martinez and Maguire

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United's first-choice central defenders Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have suffered injuries and are likely to be ruled out of action for the remainder of the season. In their absence, Erik ten Hag currently has only Victor Lindelof and club captain Harry Maguire in the ranks but the latter is suspended for the tie against Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final.

WHY CAN'T PHIL JONES PLAY? While he is still a Manchester United player, and fans would have thought the English defender would step in. Jones, though, has not been able to complete a training session under Ten Hag all season and he is nowhere in the Dutch manager's plans, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jones appeared for the Red Devils in a few matches in the second half of the 2021/22 season under Ralf Rangnick. He then underwent a strong training regime during the off-season to make himself fit ahead of the new campaign but just on the first day of training under Ten Hag, he suffered a relapse of his long-standing knee injury.

He has neither been included in the club's Premier League squad, nor the Europa League roster.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED: Ten Hag's side will next take on Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday.