Explained: Why Croatia coach Mario Mandzukic was sent off in Argentina World Cup semi-final

- Mandzukic sent off on touchline
- Caught up in complaints over penalty
- Croatia fall behind to Argentina
WHAT HAPPENED? Among the chaos of complaints and appeals that followed Argentina being awarded a penalty half an hour into their World Cup semi-final, Croatia assistant coach Mandzukic received his marching orders on the touchline.
WHY WAS HE SENT OFF? Croatian players protested the decision on the pitch, which resulted in Mateo Kovacic getting booked. Meanwhile, Mandzukic and other coaching staff continued their complaints on the sidelines, with the former striker being sent off for his appeals.
THE REACTION:
