Explained: Why Cristiano Ronaldo has flown straight to Singapore just two days after ending trophyless first season with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has jetted to Singapore after ending his first season with Al-Nassr, but there is a reason why the Portuguese is in the country.

Al-Nassr did not win a trophy

Ronaldo headed straight to Singapore

Has confirmed he wants to stay at the club

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo ended the season with Al-Nassr and almost immediately headed to Asia, as he links up with his long-term friend, philanthropist Peter Lim, who funds a number of charity initiatives.

WHY IS RONALDO THERE? The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star will support a variety of youth scholarships and will also speak about environmental sustainability. He will also meet with around 1,000 youngsters to discuss the merits of following your dreams, before playing a game of padel ball with a group of lucky kids, as revealed by Singaporean outlet Mothership.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo endured a difficult first few months at Al-Nassr, having joined in January, as the club missed out on the title to Al-Ittihad despite him scoring 14 league goals. He has subsequently been linked away, although he insists he wants to stay in Saudi Arabia.

IN A PHOTO:

(C)GettyImages

WHAT'S NEXT FOR RONALDO: The superstar is likely to jet off for a break before getting back down to business with Nassr next season.