Explained: How Real Madrid could register Jude Bellingham as EU player despite Brexit

Jude Bellingham has applied for an Irish passport to become an EU player at Real Madrid, bypassing Brexit restrictions.

Bellingham applies for Irish passport

Can be registered as EU player

Opens up another non-EU spot

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham has been impressive for Madrid during pre-season, however, concerns arose over whether he would occupy a non-EU spot due to Brexit restrictions. Fortunately for the club, Bellingham has applied for an Irish passport, making him eligible as an EU player at Real Madrid. This strategic move allows the club to bypass the non-EU quota and frees up another spot for future signings. The Irish embassy's confirmation is awaited, but it is expected to be a mere formality, granting Bellingham access to the EU without restrictions, according to Marca.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Once the Irish embassy issues Bellingham's Irish passport, Real Madrid will officially register him as an EU player. This will grant the talented midfielder the freedom to play without any restrictions in the EU.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bellingham's swift adaptation to the club and impressive performances during pre-season games have already endeared him to Madrid fans. He scored his maiden goal for the club in their friendly match against Manchester United earlier this week.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JUDE BELLINGHAM? The midfielder will be next seen in action against Barcelona in a pre-season friendly on Saturday in Texas.