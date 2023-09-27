Exiled Man Utd striker Mason Greenwood set to make full Getafe debut after being named in starting line-up for Athletic Club clash in La Liga

Exiled Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is set to make his full Getafe debut against Athletic Club on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old has twice come off the bench for the Spanish side since his loan move from the Red Devils but tonight he has been named in the starting XI to face the Basque club.

Greenwood was introduced late on in his new team's 4-3 loss to Real Sociedad on Sunday and was a second-half substitute in a 3-2 victory over Osasuna the weekend prior - a game where he was on the receiving end of "die" chants from travelling fans.

The one-time England international has played very little competitive football since being suspended by United in January 2022, with the club opening an investigation into him after his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control.

Those charges were dropped in February 2023 but the Premier League giants told him to continue his career elsewhere following the culmination of a lengthy internal investigation.

Greenwood joined Getafe on a season-long loan on September 1 and this will be his third appearance for them. They currently sit 14th in the table with seven points from their opening six games.