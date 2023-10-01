Ex-Liverpool star Ryan Babel mocks referee Simon Hooper on social media with dodgy Photoshop job following VAR controversy in Tottenham defeat

Ryan Babel photoshopped a Tottenham shirt onto an image of referee Simon Hooper after a VAR blunder cost Liverpool points on Saturday.

Babel mocks referee Hooper with Photoshop

Hooper refereed Tottenham vs Liverpool

Liverpool denied goal by VAR mistake

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool were left fuming after their 2-1 defeat to Spurs on Saturday after PGMOL admitted that Luis Diaz's 'goal' should not have been ruled out for offside. Babel - who played for Liverpool between 2007 and 2011 - took to Twitter to share his dodgy Photoshop job. He captioned the post: "Players of LFC should be allowed to post this picture tho..."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The on-field officials - led by referee Hooper - incorrectly disallowed Diaz's 'goal' which would have given 10-man Liverpool the lead. Despite replays showing that Diaz was clearly onside, Video Assistant Referee Darren England did not intervene. After the match, PGMOL admitted that "significant human error" meant that VAR did not overturn the on-field decision.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL AND HOOPER? Joel Matip's injury-time own goal gave Spurs the win and prevented Liverpool from leap-frogging Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. PGMOL took England - and his assistant VAR Dan Cook - off their scheduled duties on Sunday and Monday respectively while an investigation takes place.