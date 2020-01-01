Ex-Chelsea talent Boga insists he can reach Hazard's level

The former Blues attacker spoke exclusively to DAZN on his idols, facing Cristiano Ronaldo and his time so far in Italy

star Jeremie Boga believes that he has enough untapped talent to one day perform at the same standard as 's Eden Hazard.

Hazard spent seven trophy-laden years with , with Boga able to look on and absorb the Belgian's talents from the sidelines as he came up through the Blues' academy.

Real Madrid's latest 'Galactico' is considered a Chelsea legend at this stage, while 23-year-old Boga still has a lot of career ahead of him to make a similar mark – though that is something he believes he can do.

“Hazard is definitely stronger than me, but not in my head, because I know my talent and I know that over time I can reach that level,” the winger told DAZN .

“I watch many videos of [Lionel] Messi, [Hatem] Ben Arfa and Hazard. Now I like Neymar, too, but I always watch the first three.”

One name missing off that list is Cristiano Ronaldo, whom young Boga had the pleasure of coming up against when Sassuolo met in a 2-2 draw in Turin earlier this campaign.

Boga scored a wonderful goal past Gianluigi Buffon in that game, but his efforts to leave five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo in his dust through trickery didn't quite go to plan.

“I tried to overcome him with the 'scavetto', but the ball didn't go too high. Let's just say that the trick could have been better,” he laughed.

“Dribbling and playing one against one... it has always been like that since I was a child.”

Adding on his audacious chip over Buffon, he said: “My first thought, after doing the one-two with Ciccio (Francesco Caputo), was to pull hard on his right.

“Then, I don't know what exactly happened in my head, but I changed my mind at the last moment and I decided to chip it.

“I don't look at who I have in front of me, though, even if he is the strongest goalkeeper in the world. If I have the possibility to make such a goal, I try.”

Boga has been a standout since joining the Neroverdi in 's top flight, scoring 11 goals in 49 league appearances.

After making the move from Stamford Bridge, Boga has since been linked with a transfer back to London, with Chelsea reportedly having a buyback clause in his contract.

The winger is also said to have drawn transfer interest from clubs across Europe, with , and all linked with enquiring for his services.

