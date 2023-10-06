Ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard out of the running for Rangers job as Englishman waits for 'right opportunity'

Frank Lampard entered discussions with Rangers over their managerial vacancy, but will not be in the running for the job, per a report.

Lampard will not be interviewed for Rangers job

Open to return in the right role

Parted ways with Chelsea in May

WHAT HAPPENED? Lampard was amongst the names mentioned for the vacant role, after the Scottish side parted ways with Michael Beale last week, but he won't be included in the final round of interviewees for the job, according to the Telegraph's Matt Law.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lampard was last employed by Chelsea on a temporary basis towards the end of the 2022-23 season — before being let go when Mauricio Pochettino took over this summer. Rangers are reportedly considering Yokohama F Marinos manager Kevin Muscat, and former Monaco manager Philippe Clement for the open role, according to Sky Sports.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The former Chelsea boss is said to be open to a return to management, but will only do so under the right circumstances.