Ex-Arsenal & Man City striker Emmanuel Adebayor retires aged 39

Former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emanuel Adebayor has retired from football, bringing to an end his 22-year career in the game.

Adebayor retires from football

The striker was 39

Won the African Footballer of the Year in 2008

WHAT HAPPENED? The 39-year-old striker decided to hang up his boots at Togolese club AC Semmasi, having initially joined them in July 2021. Adebayor began his career at AC Merlan Lome before moving to Europe in 1999 at just 15 years of age to ply his trade for the youth squad of French side FC Metz. After playing professional football for 22 years, Adebayor took to Instagram to announce his retirement.

“From the highs to the lows, my career as a professional athlete has been an incredible journey. Thank you to my fans for being there every step of the way. I am feeling so grateful for everything and I am excited for what is to come," he wrote.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adebayor joined Monaco in 2003 and emerged as one of the top young forwards in Europe before moving to the Premier League in 2006 to play for Arsenal. He later featured for Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham, and Crystal Palace before moving on to Istanbul Basaksehir, Kayserispor, Olimpia Asuncion and AC Semmasi. In a glittering career, Adebayor scored 207 goals in 593 appearances, including 97 in the Premier League, and won the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid in 2011. He is Togo's all-time top goalscorer having netted 26 goals in 65 appearances and won the African Footballer of the Year prize in 2008.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR ADEBAYOR? The five-time Togolese Footballer of the Year did not reveal his plans after retirement and it remains to be seen if he continues to be associated with football.