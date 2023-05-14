Everton vs Manchester City: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Pep Guardiola eyes a treble as a tricky fixture against Everton looms on the horizon.

Can Pep Guardiola help steer his side past Sean Dyche's Everton with a big UCL semi-final clash against Real Madrid on the horizon?

Everton come into this game on the back of a big 5-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion and are fighting to avoid relegation this season. The Merseyside team doesn't have a good record against the City side, having won just one of their last 19 league games against the Manchester club. They avoided defeat earlier in the season when the two sides met, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw, Dyche will be hoping to repeat that.

Manchester City were in midweek action against Real Madrid in the UCL semifinals and came away with a 1-1 draw away from home. Guardiola's men are hoping to win a treble this season and will be hoping ease past Everton and consolidate their spot at the top of the Premier League table. They are currently on a 10 game win streak in the Premier League and have won each of their last five league away games with Everton.

Everton vs Man City confirmed lineups

Everton XI (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Holgate; Garner, Gueye; Iwobi, Doucoure, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin

Man City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Laporte; Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Everton vs Man City LIVE updates

Man City's upcoming fixtures

Man City will face Real Madrid in the decisive second leg tie in the Champions League before facing off against Frank Lampard's Chelsea before facing Brighton and Brentford in the Premier League. They will be up against cross-city rivals Man City in the FA Cup final on 3rd June.