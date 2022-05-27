'Hala f*cking Madrid' - Everton icons troll Liverpool ahead of Champions League final

Legendary figures from the Toffees’ past have figured in a tongue-in-cheek video ahead of their Merseyside rivals taking the La Liga giants

Peter Reid, Alan Stubbs and Kevin Campbell are among the Everton legends to appear in a viral video in which they are seen throwing their support behind Real Madrid ahead of the Blancos’ Champions League final clash with Liverpool.

One half of Merseyside will be fully behind the Reds at Stade de France on Saturday, but the blue part wants to see the Liga giants dash the continental dreams of arch-rivals while claiming a 14th European crown of their own.

Some good-natured trolling is taking place before a ball is kicked, with Reid and co made out by Paddy Power to be passionate Real supporters as they get in the mood for an eagerly-anticipated encounter by sounding a “Hala f*cking Madrid” rallying cry.

Watch: Everton icons troll Liverpool ahead of UCL final

Who are the Everton legends in the video?

Peter Reid is a Huyton native who spent seven years on Everton’s books between 1982 and 1989, helping them to two First Division titles, an FA Cup triumph and Cup Winners’ Cup success.

The former England international made 234 appearances for the club and remains a regular visitor to Goodison Park at 65 years of age.

Kevin Campbell joined up with the Toffees in 1999 when returning to English football from Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The ex-Arsenal and Nottingham Forest striker is Everton’s fifth-highest Premier League goalscorer and earned cult hero status during his time on Merseyside.

Alan Stubbs was born and raised in Kirby and had two spells at Goodison Park over the course of a distinguished career, helping Everton to both beat the drop and qualify for European competition.

Michael Ball is another of those to have Merseyside roots and stepped out of the Toffees’ academy ranks to make more than 130 appearances for the club, while earning a senior international cap with England.

Further reading