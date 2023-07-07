Support the Toffees at Goodison Park this season

Everton survived a second consecutive last season and will be hoping to avoid a similar fate as we look ahead to the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Sean Dyche's appointment promises to steady the ship, and with their new Bramley Moore Stadium on the horizon, their time at the historic Goodison Park is limited.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see them in action next season, as they look to ensure a resurgence on Merseyside? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing Everton play in the Premier League in 2023-24.

Everton matches at Goodison Park

One of the Premier League’s ever-present faces, it has been generations since Everton were out of the top flight of English football, though they arguably have never come closer to the drop than they did last season.

Having started the campaign under Frank Lampard, a dismal first few weeks saw the ex-Chelsea boss moved on and replaced by former Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who himself failed to stop the rot.

The ultimate struggles of lacklustre rivals played as much of a part in securing survival for the Toffees as their own performances did, with impressive results few and far between on Merseyside.

There were key results, however, at Goodison Park; an upset 1-0 win over title leaders Arsenal, a late point salvaged in a 1-1 draw with Tottenham and, of course, their final game of the season where victory over Bournemouth sealed survival.

Fans will firmly hope that the worst of their days are behind them now at Goodison Park, and with the ground counting down its final days ahead of a move to Bramley Moore Dock, Everton’s fans will hope they can turn things around in 2023-24.

Staying around Goodison Park

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Goodison Park and across the wider Merseyside area.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present options for travel if further afield.

Everton tickets & prices

With a variety of options to choose from at Goodison Park, here are the types of tickets you can get, from season passes to individual matchday tickets, to hospitality options. You can find all the Everton tickets currently on sale here, while there are also resale options available at StubHub.

Everton season tickets

An Everton season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Goodison Park during a Premier League season. It ensures the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the action.

The Toffees have already confirmed the price breakdown for season ticket prices ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, with them starting from £515.00 for the Family Enclosure to £670.00 for the Main Stand.

Do note, however, that season tickets are not available to prospective new buyers at this given moment. Those who wish to obtain one must sign up for the club’s waiting list, where they will be informed as and when availability arises for purchases.

Everton general sale matchday tickets

Everton are yet to confirm the individual pricing structure for games during the 2023-24 Premier League season, though it is expected it will align with the options offered as options for season ticket holders.

It is not yet known either whether Everton will categorise matches into further priority brackets in line with high demand and prestige status. Several Premier League clubs will charge more for a marquee fixture with a rival than they do for others.

GOAL will have all the details here when Everton’s home fixtures are published, along with a breakdown of likely matchday prices across adult, senior, young adult and junior categories.

Goodison Park seating plan

With multiple tiers to the pricing structure at Goodison Park for Everton matches, it is important to know what variety is available when shopping for tickets.

Prices may be divided by the nature of the fixture, such as Premier League and FA Cup, while other games may see a marginal increase or decrease around a base cost dependent on the opponent.

Unlike other Premier League clubs, Everton offered uniform prices across Goodison Park for all stands during the 2022-23 season, though it is not yet known whether this will be the case for next term too.

Below, you can see a map of Goodison Park and the varied sections you can select.

Remember, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of both your seating preferences with your budget. Want the best view in the house? The Main Stand is where it is at. Fancy being behind the posts? The Park End Stand will get you closest to the net.

Everton ticket availability and authenticity

When it comes to purchasing tickets to watch Everton at Goodison Park, it is important to remember there are multiple channels through which to buy, though some are more efficient than others.

The easiest way to obtain tickets is from the official Everton website. However, second-hand tickets will be available on the resale market, and on rare occasions, you may be able to purchase them from an official vendor in-person, such as at a club shop.

FAQs

Where can I buy Everton hospitality tickets?

A range of hospitality options and VIP packages await fans at Goodison Park, allowing you to turn your trip to Everton into a luxurious matchday experience.

Most packages are sold on a seasonal basis, such as the Joe Mercer Suites and Dixie Dean Suite, with the latter offering an impressive six-course meal at a private table before you take your seat in the Directors Box.

Individual purchases can be made, however, for a seat in the ‘85 Lounge or the 1878 Brasserie, while the Dave Hickson Package caters for commercial guests who are looking to make the most of both a day out and a business opportunity.

For a luxury matchday experience at Goodison Park, fans can step up and enjoy one of the club’s hospitality options on their visit.

Everton offers packages on a matchday and seasonal basis for supporters, and have a wide range to choose from, with a selection of fine dining options available alongside more relaxed semi-casual fare and private boxes.

To find the best deals on Everton’s hospitality packages, Travelzoo offers a wide range of promotions for fans to make the most out of their match-day experience. Travelzoo sources the top deals, no matter what experience you are looking for, thanks to its partnerships with over 5,000 top travel suppliers

When do Everton hospitality tickets go on sale?

If you’re a die-hard Everton supporter looking to secure your spot in hospitality for a fixture, then it is good to know the timetable you have for making purchases ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Seasonal packages are open for enquiries now, while interest can also be registered for matchday options. When the Premier League officially confirms fixtures for the 2023-24 campaign, it is expected the club will contact successful parties to finalise options.

By planning ahead and acting quickly, you can ensure that you don't miss out on the opportunity to experience an unforgettable match day at Goodison Park.

Can I buy Everton tickets without a membership?

In order to purchase an official ticket through the club to see Everton play at Goodison Park, you generally must be a member of the club.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options to those for juniors. Each comes with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

Fans are offered a range of benefits from priority access to tickets, to a discount in the club shop. Prices are yet to be revealed, but you can register your interest now for membership ahead of the 2023-24 season.

How can I buy an Everton season ticket?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Everton’s 2023-24 Premier League campaign, as they have sold out.

You can, however, sign up to the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

How can I buy Everton away tickets?

You can purchase Everton away tickets from the club’s official website, just as you would for home matches. You will still need an Everton membership to do so, however.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there too, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

How hard is it to get Everton football match tickets?

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Everton matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as stubhub.co.uk in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Everton matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

How do I buy cheap Everton tickets?

The best way to buy cheap Everton tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of Goodison Park Stadium.

Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get.

Be aware, however, that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Everton tickets, with prices typically set ahead of the start of the season for fixtures across all competitions.

Seniors, children and young adults will pay less than the full price, however, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

What is the best way to travel to Goodison Park?

The best way to travel to Everton matches is b public transportation, with Goodison Park’s central Liverpool location making it difficult for immediate parking in the vicinity.

The closest rail station is Kirkdale on Merseyrail’s Northern Line, which is approximately 1 mile from Goodison Park. This connects to Liverpool Lime Street, which is served by National Rail services to London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

Can I book a tour of Goodison Park?

You can indeed book a tour around Goodison Park, which is available through the club’s website.

The tour runs on specific dates throughout the season, and prices are £22.00 for adults and £18.00 for concessions.