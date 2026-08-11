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Everton Iliman Ndiaye celebrates with fansGetty Images
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Caitlin Casey

How to buy Everton 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, average prices & season ticket information

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Everton
Premier League

Here's how you can secure a ticket to support the Toffees at Hill Dickinson Stadium this season

With the 2026/27 Premier League season underway, Evertonians are enjoying their second campaign at their world-class waterfront venue. Following their historic departure from Goodison Park, the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has quickly established itself.

GOAL has all the info to secure Everton tickets, including single matchpasses, hospitality options, and season ticket details.

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Upcoming Everton fixtures for Premier League 2026/27

Date & Time (BST)FixtureLocationTickets
Sat 15 Aug 2026, 15:00Everton vs Leeds UnitedHill Dickinson Stadium, LiverpoolBuy Tickets
Sat 22 Aug 2026, 15:00Tottenham Hotspur vs EvertonTottenham Hotspur Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00Everton vs West Ham UnitedHill Dickinson Stadium, LiverpoolBuy Tickets
Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00Aston Villa vs EvertonVilla Park, BirminghamBuy Tickets
Sat 19 Sep 2026, 15:00Everton vs Crystal PalaceHill Dickinson Stadium, LiverpoolBuy Tickets
Sat 26 Sep 2026, 15:00Manchester United vs EvertonOld Trafford, ManchesterBuy Tickets
Sat 3 Oct 2026, 15:00Everton vs FulhamHill Dickinson Stadium, LiverpoolBuy Tickets
Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00Arsenal vs EvertonEmirates Stadium, LondonBuy Tickets
Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00Everton vs LiverpoolHill Dickinson Stadium, LiverpoolBuy Tickets
Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00Chelsea vs EvertonStamford Bridge, LondonBuy Tickets
Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00Everton vs Newcastle UnitedHill Dickinson Stadium, LiverpoolBuy Tickets
Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00Wolverhampton Wanderers vs EvertonMolineux Stadium, WolverhamptonBuy Tickets
Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00Everton vs Manchester CityHill Dickinson Stadium, LiverpoolBuy Tickets

How to buy Everton Premier League tickets?

Demand for tickets at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is extremely high. To ensure fair access, Everton distributes standard home matchday tickets through an official member ballot system. 

The official Everton eTicketing portal (eticketing.co.uk/evertonfc) is the primary route for securing standard matchday tickets. 

Here's exactly what you need to know:

Official Everton Membership & Tickets

You must hold an active membership at eticketing.co.uk/evertonfc to enter ticket draws:

  • Forever Blue+: Grants top-tier priority access to every home match ballot.
  • Forever Blue: Grants access to the official ticket exchange and secondary release windows.

Everton Ticket Ballot

  • When to Apply: Ballots open on the eTicketing portal 4 weeks before matchday (Monday at 10:00 AM) and close Tuesday at 4:00 PM.
  • Applying in Groups: To sit with friends or family, link your accounts via Account Management > Network before entering.
  • Results: Successful applicants are notified by Thursday afternoon, and registered payment cards are charged automatically.

Alternative ways to buy Everton tickets

If you don't win a seat in the ballot, you still have a few solid options:

  • Official Ticket Exchange: Opens Friday at 10:00 AM following the ballot, allowing season ticket holders to resell unneeded seats at face value to members.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Resale platforms like StubHub provide verified fan-to-fan tickets for high-demand fixtures like the Merseyside Derby.
  • Matchday Hospitality: Booking a VIP hospitality package guarantees entry without entering the ballot or holding a membership.

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How much are Everton tickets?

Ticket pricing at Hill Dickinson Stadium reflects the venue's modern amenities while offering tiered options across age categories and stadium positions:

  • Individual League Tickets: Standard general sale adult tickets range from £35 to £75+, depending on match tiering and stand location.
  • Concession Rates: Discounted rates are available across all stands for Seniors (65+), Young Adults (18–21), Juniors (11–17), and Under-11s.
  • South Stand Safe Standing: The home end South Stand features dedicated safe standing sections, providing an immersive matchday atmosphere at entry-level pricing tiers.
  • Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday experiences start from approximately £399–£495 per person, with high-profile fixtures like the Merseyside Derby commanding higher rates.

How to buy Everton season tickets?

An Everton season ticket guarantees your reserved seat for all 19 Premier League home fixtures at Hill Dickinson Stadium during the 2026/27 campaign.

Due to record demand following the stadium launch, season tickets for the 2026/27 season are completely sold out, with extremely high renewal rates among existing holders. 

Prospective buyers can register for the official Everton Season Ticket Waiting List via the club website, with priority given to active Forever Blue members when seat allocations open up.

Frequently asked questions

In order to purchase an official ticket through the club to see Everton play at Hill Dickinson Stadium, you generally must be a member of the club.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options to those for juniors. Each comes with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased. You can register your interest now for membership ahead of the 2025-26 season.

If you're looking for a unique experience, you can also book premium packages with the official premium partner of Everton, Seat Unique. These packages start from £495 a person and offer inside perks like exclusive fan zones, complimentary drinks and even meet-and-greets, depending on what package you choose.

Yes, with the new premium packages through Seat Unique, fans can enjoy a host of new stadium tours and experiences at games.

If you're looking for the ultimate package with a tour - including a private enclosure, complimentary bar and VIP meet and greet with an Everton player - look to book The Seat Unique Experience, which will see you in the most exclusive of experiences as a fan.

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Everton’s 2025-26 Premier League campaign, as they have sold out.

You can, however, sign up for the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

You can purchase Everton away tickets from the club’s official website, just as you would for home matches. You will still need an Everton membership to do so, however.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there too, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

The best way to buy cheap Everton tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of Hill Di.

Second-hand resale sites such as Viagogo may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. Be aware, however, that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Everton tickets, with prices typically set ahead of the start of the season for fixtures across all competitions.

Seniors, children and young adults will pay less than the full price, however, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

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