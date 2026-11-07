​'I watch a lot of videos of him!' - Everton star Thierno Barry admits studying Erling Haaland clips and eyes Premier League Golden Boot battle after spoiling Frank Lampard return

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Everton striker Thierno Barry has revealed that studying footage of Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland has inspired his prolific start to the campaign after sinking Coventry City 3-1 on Friday. The 24-year-old netted twice and provided a late assist to ruin former Toffees manager Frank Lampard's return to Merseyside.

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Forward inspires second-half comeback victory

Barry's quickfire double inside five second-half minutes turned the game around before he teed up Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's 81st-minute strike on David Moyes' landmark 592nd match as Everton boss, equalling Harry Catterick's club record. Having required 16 outings to open his account last season following a £27 million switch from Villarreal before finishing with eight goals, the striker now boasts 10 in 13 appearances across all competitions. His six top-flight strikes leave him tied second with Liverpool's Alexander Isak, three behind Haaland.

Hard work pays off home

Coventry had impressed early on as Jordan Pickford denied Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Jack Rudoni fired wide, and VAR declined to award a penalty when James Tarkowski pulled Caleb Yirenkyi's hair while jumping, before Yann Gboho poked the visitors ahead in the 52nd minute. Five minutes later, however, Barry headed home an equaliser and bundled in his second from close range before setting up Dewsbury-Hall, who was overlooked for Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the win, Barry said: "It's always a pleasure to score and for my team to win so I'm very happy. I just work a lot during this summer so we can see the results so I'm happy and I need to continue like this to help my team win every game.

"To be fair sometimes it is difficult when you miss a lot of chances your mind is sometimes bad but I always work to do my best."

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Praising the atmosphere at Hill Dickinson, he added: "It's always a pleasure to play at home. The fans here are incredible. They sing from the first minute until the end. It is a real pleasure to score here and to play here."

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Norwegian striker inspires scoring surge

With only Haaland outscoring him across all competitions among Premier League players this term, Barry explained his admiration for the Norwegian: "I'm very happy because I'm a fan of him. I watch a lot of videos of him and try and do the things he does. If I can play with him until the end to get the Golden Boot I will try."

Detailing his solo goal celebration, he added: "I was on TikTok yesterday and I saw an NFL guy do the celebration and I said to Tyrique [George] if we score tomorrow we do the dance like that but I think he was shy to do it so I do the dance alone."

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Toffees climb into fifth place

Coming from behind to defeat the Sky Blues lifted Moyes' side into fifth place in the Premier League standings ahead of the upcoming November international break. Barry will now aim to maintain his clinical momentum when domestic action resumes later this month as Everton push for European qualification. Meanwhile, Lampard's Coventry must regroup quickly after running out of steam during the second half on Merseyside.