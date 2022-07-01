Everton unveil striking new home kit for the 2022–23 season
Everton's 2022–23 home kit has finally been unveiled, featuring a new, modern take on the iconic Rupert's Tower, which forms the central element of the club's famed crest.
The shirt features a heat-embossed pattern that spans the entire top, contrasted and balanced with white accents on the collar and sides of the garment.
This striking contrast is given the opportunity to take centre stage since, for the first time, the traditional four hummel chevrons down the arms are reduced to two, taking little attention away from the focal point - which will appear further enhanced under the headlights at Goodison Park.
In his first full season at the club, Frank Lampard will be hoping that this innovative top may give his side the edge they need, as they attempt to improve their home form and move farther away from the relegation zone.
Everton 2022-23 home kit price & how to buy
The new Everton home kit is available to buy online via Everton Direct from Friday 1 July. Selected training ranges will also be available in-store and online, with more products becoming available throughout the summer. Here's a look at the items available:
