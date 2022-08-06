Everton's Ben Godfrey suffers horrific ankle injury in early stages against Chelsea

The Toffees defender lasted less than 20 minutes against Chelsea

Everton defender Ben Godfrey was stretchered off of the pitch in the early stages of his side's Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday. The centre-back exited the field after sustaining a brutal ankle injury as he slid in to a tackle just 10 minutes into the opening game of the season at Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old short-changed Jordan Pickford with a back pass and, despite replays showing the ball had crossed the by-line, the match continued. The Toffees goalkeeper scrambled to prevent a corner but could only find Kai Havertz in an advantageous position.

Why did Godfrey have to be stretchered off against Chelsea?

Attempting to make amends for his error, Godfrey flew into a tackle and managed to steal the ball from his opponent, conceding a corner in the process.

Clearly sensing the damage he had done, the Everton supporters in the Gwladys Street End fell silent and the player himself looked shell-shocked, immediately telling referee Craig Pawson that he needed attention.

A stretcher was soon requested by the medical team and, after a period of care on the pitch, Godfrey was replaced by Mason Holgate to an ovation from both sets of supporters.

It only further adds to the injury crisis being suffered by Frank Lampard at Everton. He is already without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andros Townsend, Andre Gomes and Tom Davies.

Everton have confirmed he suffered a lower-leg injury and he has been taken to hospital.