Everton flop Dele Alli dyes his hair blue as he bids to resurrect his career at Goodison Park after miserable loan spell at Besiktas failed to earn him permanent move to Turkey

Dele Alli has dyed his hair blue as he bids to get his career back on track at Everton this season.

Dele returning to Goodison Park

Had a nightmare spell at Besiktas

Bold new look

WHAT HAPPENED? Dele endured a terrible spell at Besiktas, where he made 10 league starts but saw his season curtailed by a muscle injury; he has not played for the club since February and is now poised to return to Everton after his loan. Before doing that, though, he has dyed his hair blue, in what could be an attempt to curry some small amount of favour with boss Sean Dyche.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton struck a complicated deal to sign Dele when they brought him in from Tottenham and the Toffees must pay Spurs an extra £10m if he reaches 20 games for the club; he has played for Everton on 13 occasions.

WHAT NEXT? Dele's future remains up in the air but Everton kick off their pre-season preparation against Stade Nyonnais next month.