Everton in crisis: Toffees reported to Premier League for failing to pay agent fees amid ongoing FFP investigation

Everton have been reported to the Premier League for allegedly neglecting to pay agents' fees.

Everton accused of failure to complete payments

Reportedly signed a player via external funding

Agency pursuing legal action against Toffees

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Daily Mail, a global agency has contacted the club via various legal letters regarding an overdue payment of several hundred thousand pounds and has also hired a debt collection firm in an effort to retrieve the money. It is reported that Everton gave the agency instructions to recruit one international player for the 2021–2022 season. It is stated that after rejecting to pay the invoice, the Toffees made a settlement offer with less favourable conditions, but that offer was also declined. Before reporting the team to the Premier League, the agency is believed to have contacted Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright in an effort to resolve the conflict. The move occurred between 2019 and 2022, the three-year accounting period for which Everton was accused of violating the Financial Fair Play standards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Josh Wander of 777Partners, who just reached an agreement to purchase Everton from Moshiri, has also been made aware of the impasse. Everton did not disclose the disputed payment to their auditors, according to the agency's solicitors, who flagged the issue to the Premier League on the grounds that their clients were not requested by the team to give a credit note. According to Everton, they are not required to declare the payment because it is contested.

IN A PHOTO:

Article continues below

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Later this week, an independent panel will hear arguments in a court before the decisions regarding the case will be forwarded to the Premier League and appropriate action is decided.