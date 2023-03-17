Europa League quarter-final draw: Man Utd to face Sevilla as Red Devils get ANOTHER Spanish team

Manchester United will face Sevilla in the 2023 Europa League quarter-finals, while Juventus play Sporting CP in the other standout fixture.

United face record-winners Sevilla

Former UCL teams clash as Juventus take on Sporting

Roma & Feyenord meet in Conference League final repeat

WHAT HAPPENED? Having already faced Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Real Betis, United were drawn against their fourth La Liga side in Sevilla, who are the competition's record winners with four trophies to their name. Juventus and Sporting will also meet, having both been eliminated from the Champions League group stage. Belgian underdogs Union Saint-Gilloise will lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen, while Jose Mourinho's Roma will take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last-year's Conference League final.

EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW IN FULL:

Manchester United vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord vs Roma

EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL DRAW:

Juventus or Sporting CP vs Manchester United or Sevilla

Feyenoord or Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen or Union Saint-Gilloise

