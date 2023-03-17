Europa League quarter-final draw: Man Utd to face Sevilla as Red Devils get ANOTHER Spanish team

- United face record-winners Sevilla
- Former UCL teams clash as Juventus take on Sporting
- Roma & Feyenord meet in Conference League final repeat
WHAT HAPPENED? Having already faced Real Sociedad, Barcelona and Real Betis, United were drawn against their fourth La Liga side in Sevilla, who are the competition's record winners with four trophies to their name. Juventus and Sporting will also meet, having both been eliminated from the Champions League group stage. Belgian underdogs Union Saint-Gilloise will lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen, while Jose Mourinho's Roma will take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last-year's Conference League final.
EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL DRAW IN FULL:
Manchester United vs Sevilla
Juventus vs Sporting CP
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise
Feyenoord vs Roma
EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL DRAW:
Juventus or Sporting CP vs Manchester United or Sevilla
Feyenoord or Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen or Union Saint-Gilloise
