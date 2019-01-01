Euro 2020: How to volunteer, host cities you can apply to work in & everything you need to know

Over the course of your life, volunteering can be a good way to expand your horizons and open new doors - here's how to do it

will be the first-ever European Championship to take place across an entire continent, with UEFA expanding the format to mark the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

With games spread over 12 different host cities, it means less pressure on an individual host nation, but it is still a considerable undertaking for those responsible for staging the games.

As with other major events across the world, the organisers are relying on roughly 12,000 volunteers to help them ensure the tournament runs smoothly.

If you're interested in getting involved, Goal brings you everything you need to know about volunteering at Euro 2020.

How do you volunteer at Euro 2020?

Prospective Euro 2020 volunteers need to sign up to UEFA's dedicated portal and complete the application process. That portal can be accessed by clicking here.

The Euro 2020 volunteer application phase was launched on June 12, 2019 and concludes in November 2019.

Once the application has been completed, an interview will be conducted and successful applicants will receive confirmation of their selection or non-selection in January 2020.

Training will then start in March 2020 running until May, with the 'activation' process before deployment taking place in the build-up to the tournament kick-off in June.

To summarise:

Complete application. Attend interview. Receive training. Begin volunteering!

Which countries can you volunteer in for Euro 2020?

Euro 2020 will be held in 12 cities in 12 different nations across Europe. They are: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

Each city has its own application portal and process, which you can access in the table below*.

*Note that some cities' application phases concluded at the beginning of November.

Why should you volunteer at Euro 2020?

There are many reasons why an individual should volunteer at an event such as Euro 2020.

From a professional perspective, it allows a person to experience working directly with people at a major sporting event - one of the biggest of its kind in the world.

Being a volunteer is potentially much more than just stewarding during games. A variety of tasks will need to be taken care of and that provides a chance to learn new skills or rise to challenges.

Volunteers are treated as ambassadors for Euro 2020 and will be in the thick of things, up close to the action involving some of the world's best teams.

As well as being good for the CV, volunteering at an event such as Euro 2020 is a potentially rewarding social exercise.

Volunteers will find themselves in an environment where they will have to interact with people from all over the planet and potentially widen their social circle.

Of course, there is also the possibility of travelling to a different country if you speak more than one language, which helps to broaden horizons and expand personal perspective.

