Ethan Ampadu reveals USMNT star Tyler Adams' transfer advice after joining Leeds in £7m transfer from Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites made a significant breakthrough in the transfer market by securing the services of the versatile Chelsea defender. The 22-year-old Wales international has signed a four-year deal with Leeds which will keep him at Elland Road until 2027. After signing for his new club, Ampadu revealed that he had spoken to his former RB Leipzig team-mate Adams, and the United States midfielder helped convince him to head to Elland Road.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When the interest was there, I gave him a message and we spoke a little bit," he told LUFC TV. "He couldn't speak highly enough about the club. He's a good friend, and we have always stayed in touch. I have also seen a lot of the positive messages that I have received, so thank you to everyone. I am very excited this has happened and for the project ahead."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ampadu also had a chat with Leeds' manager Daniel Farke to understand his role at the club and was "impressed" with his vision.

"When I spoke with the boss, as soon as I got off the phone call I knew what I wanted, he really impressed me," he added. "He told me what he liked about me and where he thinks I can improve as a player. That all helped me choose Leeds United. (But) I think as a club, the history doesn’t have to be sold. Everyone knows how big of a club Leeds United is. Obviously, we are now in the position we are, but we all want more."

WHAT NEXT? Ampadu will aim to hit the ground running and impress Farke in Saturday’s pre-season friendly with AS Monaco at the LNER Community Stadium.