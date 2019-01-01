Ertz named 2019 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

The 27-year-old held down the midfield as the USWNT won their second straight World Cup this summer

U.S. Soccer has announced that Julie Ertz has been voted the 2019 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.

Ertz, 27, played a vital role as the U.S. women's national team lifted the 2019 World Cup this summer - starting five of the team's six games in .

In winning the award, Ertz beat out a star-studded group of finalists which included Rose Lavelle, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe, Alyssa Naeher and Alex Morgan.

It's the second time that Ertz has won the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, having also taken home the prize in 2017.

"It's been a whirlwind of a year and one that I'm extremely grateful for," Ertz said in a federation release.

"My team lifted me up in so many ways and our experiences on and off the field in 2019 just encapsulate the love I have for the national team and for wearing this crest and what it represents."

Ertz began her national team career as a defender but transitioned to a holding midfielder under former national team boss Jill Ellis, who has since been replaced by Vlatko Andonovski.

"Julie was such a critical part of our success this summer," Ellis said. "It's wonderful that she's being recognized in this way. She's always a consummate professional regardless of the environment.

"Whether it's in training, national team games or in the NWSL, she always brings a level of professionalism, effort and talent."

Ertz started 22 games for the USWNT in 2019, the most on the team, and her 1,755 minutes played were third-most on the team.

She was also named to the FIFA FIFPRO World XI at the end of the year.

At the club level, Ertz helped the Chicago Red Stars to a runner-up position in the NWSL regular season standings as well as the league final, where they fell to the North Carolina Courage.

Article continues below

“All of my teammates just had such an amazing year and we all know it takes an entire team to win a World Cup or have a successful club season,” Ertz said.

“We are all a sum of the people around us, so I want to especially thank (my husband) Zach and my family, all my coaches for the national team and the Red Stars, and all my teammates for their never-ending support.

"It’s emotional to be recognized in this way and it’s a cherry on top of a beautiful 2019. It’s incredible.”