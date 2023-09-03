Erling Haaland pictured on private plane with matchball after netting record-breaking Premier League hat-trick for Man City against Fulham

Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick against Fulham and was pictured with the matchball on his private plane.

Haaland scores hat-trick

Fifth in Premier League

Pictured on private plane

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian bagged a second-half hat-trick at home against Fulham as Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent Premier League start with a 5-1 victory. The striker was later pictured on a private jet with the signed match-ball.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: He captioned the post: Happy 💙 Thank you for all the support everyone! See you soon 💪🏻"

THE GOSSIP: The week has been a rather good one for the striker as he won the PFA Players' Player of the Year on Wednesday, UEFA Player of the Year on Thursday and a scintillating hat-trick on Saturday. Definitely not too shabby of a week.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? He will now be involved with the Norwegian national team as the international break will begin on Monday. The team will face Jordan in a friendly on September 7, before tackling the Euro Qualifiers.