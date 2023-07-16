'All about balance' - Erling Haaland offers life advice as Man City star shows off new hairstyle and love for fishing

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has offered some life advice on his Instagram while showing off his new hairstyle.

Haaland posts fishing photo

Talks about balance in life

Shows off new hairstyle

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland's post showed him lakeside with a fishing poll as the treble-winner captioned his post 'Life is about balance ⚖️'. He also showed off his new hairstyle as the blond superstar had his hair in cornrows.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: The Norwegian was spotted recently with American superstar, Kim Kardashian at a Dolce & Gabbana event as the famous fashion brand hosted its brand ambassadors in an event in Italy on July 9.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? It is not clear when Haaland is expected to return to pre-season training with Manchester City as the striker was given an extended break due to his international commitments at the end of last season.