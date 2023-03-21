Erling Haaland leaves Norway camp as Man City given major injury scare ahead of Premier League title run-in

Erling Haaland has given Manchester City an untimely injury scare after being forced to leave the Norway squad with a groin complaint.

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific 22-year-old has been in stunning form for reigning Premier League champions City this season, with 42 goals recorded across all competitions. He had been hoping to carry that form into the start of Euro 2024 qualification with his country, but will now sit out meetings with Spain and Georgia as he prepares to undergo treatment on an unfortunate physical complaint.

WHAT THEY SAID: Norway’s national team doctor, Ola Sand, has said of Haaland: “We hoped that this was just an injury that would carry over to Saturday, but after doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it to the games against Spain and Georgia. It is better that he receives medical follow-up at the club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Norway boss Stale Solbakken added on losing a talismanic part of his plans: “Erling took it hard when he realised that he could not fight for the team. Fortunately, there is still plenty of self-confidence, talent and cohesion in this group to win points in the next matches. We are not going to hang on one millimetre, but continue our work to be prepared for Saturday and Tuesday.”

WHAT NEXT? Haaland has netted 21 goals through 23 appearances for Norway and will still be hoping to fire them to the next European Championship, but his focus now has shifted towards trying to be ready for the resumption of a Premier League title bid with City when they play host to Liverpool on April 1.