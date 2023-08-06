'You must be favourites for the league now' - Erling Haaland's father sends sarcastic 'well done' message to Arsenal after another frustrating Community Shield outing for Man City striker

Erling Haaland's father Alfie sent a sarcastic congratulatory message to Arsenal after their Community Shield triumph over Manchester City.

Alfie Haaland sends sarcastic message to Arsenal

Names them favourites for Premier League title

His son failed to impress at Wembley

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland had yet another disappointing outing in the Community Shield on Sunday and was substituted right before the hour mark before Arsenal went on to beat Manchester City 4-1 on penalties to bag the trophy.

Despite his son's sub-par showing on the pitch, Alfie posted a tongue-in-cheek congratulatory message to Arsenal on social media in response to a post highlighting the striker's record-breaking exploits for City last season. He wrote: "Well done Arsenal, great win. You must be favourites for the league now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland's misfortune continued in the Community Shield after his disappointing display against Liverpool in 2022, during which he failed to bury an open chance from three yards. Against Arsenal, the striker did attempt to make countless runs forward, but without the incisiveness of Kevin De Bruyne - who was also off his game - to pick him out, he was largely frustrated.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERLING HAALAND? After his first forgettable outing in the Community Shield, Haaland went on to score 52 goals in 53 appearances for City as they became only the second English side to win the treble, and supporters will be hoping from a repeat performance from the Norwegian in 2023-24.