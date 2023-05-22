Erling Haaland celebrating in his pyjamas?! Man City forward starts Premier League title party in questionable clothing alongside girlfriend Isabel Johansen

Erling Haaland twinned with girlfriend Isabel Johansen in matching pyjamas at Manchester City's Premier League title party.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City won their third consecutive Premier League title on Sunday after beating Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Right after lifting the trophy, the entire squad headed to a private party held at MNKY HSE in Manchester to continue their celebrations into the early hours of the morning, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Haaland stole the limelight at the party as he entered the venue, twinning with his partner Johansen in matching sky-blue pyjamas. His father Alfie Haaland was also present at the party, and he wore a sky-blue shirt.

The Norwegian later headed to a kitchen, where he shared snaps of cooking a steak on his Instagram stories.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has scored 36 goals in his debut season in the Premier League, thereby breaking the record for scoring the most goals in one season.

Having won the Premier League title, the Cityzens will now aim to win the FA Cup and Champions League, where they face Manchester United and Inter in the finals, respectively and fulfil their treble aspirations.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side will be next seen in action on Wednesday in the Premier League when they face Brighton.