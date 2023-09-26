Erik ten Hag wins Man Utd players around with food! Red Devils boss organises family barbeque with event going down well among squad

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly organised a family barbecue to win over the players with food.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to a report in Daily Mail, the Dutch manager organized a heartwarming barbecue event for the families of his players and staff at Carrington. The planning for this event had been in progress for several weeks, and United's morale-boosting victory against Burnley the previous night, added to the celebratory atmosphere.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There was a variety of grilled foods on the menu which was thoroughly enjoyed by the players and their families. Additionally, several activities were arranged for the children in attendance, such as a bouncy castle, face painting, and entertainers.

Ten Hag's intention behind this gathering was to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of not only the players but also the club's support staff network. During the event, he also took the time to interact with family members, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag will be rallying his troops against Crystal Palace in an EFL Cup third-round fixture on Tuesday evening for a place in the next round.