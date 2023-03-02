'It's time' - Erik ten Hag reveals pep talk with 'fearless' Alejandro Garnacho before Man Utd star's scoring FA Cup turn vs West Ham

Erik ten Hag has revealed the pep talk he gave to "fearless" winger Alejandro Garnacho before Manchester United faced West Ham in the FA Cup.

Man Utd beat West Ham 3-1

Garnacho put United in front with 90th-minute strike

Ten Hag showered praise on 'brave' Argentine

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils went 1-0 down in the fifth-round tie after Said Benrahma opened the scoring at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. An own goal from Nayef Aguerd helped United get back on level terms before Garnacho and Fred scored in the final minutes of the match to take Ten Hag's side through to the last eight. The United boss was extremely pleased with the performance of Garnacho, who he pulled to one side before the match to offer a few words of motivation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I see today another step. ‘I said to him before the game, ‘it’s time. You have an impact when you come on but now you have to have an impact as a starter’. And I think he is capable of it, so that is the next step he has to make," Ten Hag told reporters. "It is a great skill when you’re fearless, when you’re brave. I don’t think that it’s a skill that is so specific, there are not so many players in world football who can take players on, who can just out-dribble them and that skill he has. But he has more skills than only that, for example, finishing. But also I see he has a big engine, he is fast, he has speed, he can keep running for 90 minutes, for 120 minutes, it doesn’t matter how long, he can do it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch tactician admitted that it was not easy to focus on the match after United's Carabao Cup triumph on Sunday, and hailed his troops for putting in a professional performance. "After Sunday, it is never easy after a cup celebration and of course you have to get back to business as usual. That was our task, we did it and found a way to win. Our resilience. It was magnificent and great from the team," Ten Hag added to ITV.

DID YOU KNOW? Garnacho has five goals and six assists this campaign for Manchester United in what has been a breakthrough season for the 18-year-old Argentine.

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? The teenager will hope to find the net again when Manchester United take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.