'One is internal, one is external': Erik ten Hag denies preferential treatment of Antony & Jadon Sancho at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has angrily denied suggestions he has treated Jadon Sancho and Antony differently.

Antony due back with squad

Sancho remains exiled

'Nothing to do with the other'

WHAT HAPPENED? Antony is set to return to full training and will be available for selection again little more than two weeks after being given a leave of absence to deal with serious allegations of assault from his ex-girlfriend and two other women. Antony, who denies the allegations, has attended an interview with police investigating the accusations made by Gabriela Cavallin. Sancho, meanwhile, remains exiled from the squad for accusing the manager of making a scapegoat of him and there is no indication of when he might be reintegrated into the squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Those issues are nothing to do with each other, nothing. One is internal, the other one is external," Ten Hag told a press conference on Friday.

He refused to give more details on Sancho's situation, adding: "Many of you ask me this so often, these questions, and I have said everything. I said everything," he said.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony is unavailable against Crystal Palace but will resume training on Saturday. He has not trained or played with United since the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on September 3 and was dropped from the Brazil squad at the start of the month after more details of the allegations against him emerged.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils host Crystal Palace on Saturday four days after beating the Eagles 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.