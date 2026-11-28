Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has urged for patience as his side prepares to travel to North London for a critical encounter with Premier League leaders Arsenal. The Italian tactician believes it is unfair to measure his evolving squad against the stability of Mikel Arteta’s established project at the Emirates.

Advertisement

City's recent dip sparks unwanted comparisons

Manchester City travel to face reigning champions Arsenal six points off the pace in the Premier League after a sharp downturn in form. Having led the table earlier this season, City have gone four league matches without a win and claimed just two victories in their past seven outings across all competitions.

That slump has sparked comparisons between the title rivals ahead of Sunday's clash. However, City are rebuilding after Pep Guardiola's exit, while Mikel Arteta has spent seven years forging stability in north London.

Maresca demands patience over City transition

Labelling the fixture "four months vs seven years", Maresca argued that City's strong start had obscured the reality of their rebuild. Speaking ahead of the trip to north London, he pushed back against comparisons with Arsenal's long-standing stability.

"We have been top of the league for two and a half months until November 1. Now we are not there and everyone is comparing," Maresca said. "For me, it's seven years together against four months together so you cannot compare. I understand everyone is trying to do that, but from my point of view everything is clear."

Advertisement Advertisement

Addressing their recent dip, he added: "It's more than easy to understand why because we've had four months together. Transition requires time. Probably because we won seven games in a row, eight with the Champions League, everyone was thinking that there was no transition.

Related Topics

"I said many times, I'm not a magician. There's a transition, it's normal. We have eight or nine new players, the manager is new, so you need time. You can see with different clubs when they transition, how complicated it is. For me, it's completely normal. I'm completely relaxed, no panic at all, understanding that we need to win games because it's our business. For me, it's all normal."

Boss plays down Haaland frustration and title talk

Maresca also played down concern over Erling Haaland after the striker remarked "you have to question everything" following midweek's Champions League draw against Napoli. "It's normal that results affect the mood, that's why we need to win games," said Maresca. "I don't see any problem with Erling. Erling is a winner. It's normal that he's not happy when we don't win games. Not just Erling, everyone. Don't forget, three weeks ago, he was dancing on the pitch."

Advertisement

Prioritising long-term progress over early title talk, the Italian added: "The present is important but the future is much more important in terms of improving and building something with the team. Where we can be on Sunday night if we win, lose or draw, it's important but it's a long season.

"We'll see where we are in February and March and from there you can set the goals. Now, I think it's useless speaking about targets or where we can be at the end of the season."

Advertisement

However, he noted Sunday's trip to face the champions will test his squad's character. "You need to show personality," he continued. "That's why it's also a nice game for us to see where we are in terms of personality and from there try to understand the situation."

Arsenal test offers vital gauge of City's character

Although Maresca will delay setting concrete targets until February or March, Sunday's trip to Arsenal serves as an immediate barometer of City's resilience. Ending their four-game winless league run against Arteta's settled champions would lift the mood after a frustrating midweek draw in Europe and show that Maresca's rebuilt side can handle high-pressure title tests.