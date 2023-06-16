‘He’s going to ask’ – Enzo Fernandez’s father confirms £107m Chelsea star wants new role under Mauricio Pochettino

Enzo Fernandez is, according to his father, set to ask new Chelsea boss Maurico Pochettino for a role change at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina international, who helped his country to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, became the most expensive player in British football when joining the Blues for £107 million ($137m) in January. He endured a baptism of fire in England, as Chelsea limped their way to a bottom-half finish in the Premier League, with the 22-year-old often being asked to fill a holding midfield role. Fernandez is eager to push a little further up the field in 2023-24, with the intention being to hold talks with a fellow countryman who is preparing to take the managerial reins in west London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Fernandez’s father, Raul, has told reporters when asked about the present and future for his son: “Enzo is comfortable, happy, and adjusting to London. He was happy about the arrival of Pochettino. Next season? My son wants to be a champion. I think [we will see Enzo play further forward]. He was going to ask [Pochettino] to play further advanced.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are reported to be in the market for another holding option, as France international N’Golo Kante prepares to depart as a free agent, with Brighton star Moises Caicedo a player that has been registering on their recruitment radar for some time.

WHAT NEXT? Fernandez took in 22 appearances for Chelsea during his debut campaign, but was unable to make the desired impact under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard – meaning that the Blues will be without European football of any kind next season.