England's record against Germany: World Cup, Euros and qualifying results between rival national teams

How well have the Three Lions fared against their bitter rivals? Goal brings you all you need to know about their record

For , there is no greater rival in football than .

Other historical animosities exist with their neighbours to the north, , and the to the west, while relations with have been soured thanks to the two Diegos - Maradona and Simeone.

Nevertheless, getting one over on Germany remains one of the sweetest victories in football for England fans and players. The Three Lions have experienced the highest of highs against the Germans and they've also endured plenty of suffering at their hands. Goal looks at England's record against Germany in football.

More teams

Contents

What is England's overall record against Germany?

Games played Won Lost Drew 32 13 15 4

As of their last meeting on November 10, 2017, England have played Germany 32 times in official matches. They have won 13 games and lost on 15 occasions, drawing four.

The first official game between the teams was played on May 10, 1930 in Berlin, which ended a 3-3 draw.

England's record vs Germany in competitive games

Games played Won Lost Drew 11 3 6 2

While the overall record taking into account friendly matches is fairly even, it is an altogether different story when it comes exclusively to competitive encounters between England and Germany.

They have met competitively - that is, in a major tournament, either qualifiers or finals - 11 times. Of those 11 matches, England have won just three, with the Germans coming out on top six times.

The first competitive meeting between the teams was the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley, which England won by a scoreline of 4-2 in extra time. Prior to that point there had been seven friendly games between England and Germany, with the Three Lions winning six and drawing one.

English dominance against the Germans began to weaken in the 1970s, as the all-conquering West Germany team of Franz Beckenbauer and co began to assert themselves as the leading force in world football.

Indeed, the Germans held the upper hand against England for the next three decades and it was perhaps no surprise, considering they also won two World Cups and three European Championships in those years.

After beating Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, England did not win any of their next six competitive encounters - famously enduring penalty heart-ache in the semi-finals of 1990 World Cup and Euro 96.

The early 2000s were a time of great hope for English football, with Sven-Goran Eriksson presiding over what was believed to be an emergent 'Golden Generation', and they managed to beat Germany at Euro 2000 before inflicting a devastating 5-1 defeat on their arch rivals in Munich in the 2002 World Cup qualification campaign.

However, the hope didn't last long and normal service was resumed when the sides met at the end of the decade at the 2010 World Cup, with Germany trouncing England 4-1 in the last-16 stage of the competition.

There has been no competitive meeting since then, but the four friendly games that have subsquently been played have been highly competitive affairs, with both sets of players fully aware of the bragging rights at stake.

England record vs Germany: Game-by-game breakdown

Date Result Competition Venue May 10, 1930 Germany 3-3 England Friendly Deutsches Stadion, Berlin Dec 4, 1935 England 3-0 Germany Friendly White Hart Lane, London May 14, 1938 Germany 3-6 England Friendly Olympiastadion, Berlin Dec 1, 1954 England 3-1 Germany Friendly Wembley Stadium, London May 26, 1956 West Germany 1-3 England Friendly Olympiastadion, West Berlin May 12, 1965 West Germany 0-1 England Friendly Stadtisches Stadion, Feb 23, 1966 England 1-0 West Germany Friendly Wembley Stadium, London Jul 30, 1966 England 4-2 West Germany (AET) World Cup 1966 final Wembley Stadium, London Jun 1, 1968 West Germany 1-0 England Friendly Niedersachsenstadion, Hanover Jun 14, 1970 West Germany 3-2 England (AET) World Cup quarter-final Estadio Leon, Leon Apr 29, 1972 England 1-3 West Germany Euro 72 qualifier Wembley Stadium, London May 13, 1972 West Germany 0-0 England Euro 72 qualifier Olympiastadion, West Berlin Mar 12, 1975 England 2-0 West Germany Friendly Wembley Stadium, London Feb 22, 1978 West Germany 2-1 England Friendly Olympiastadion, Munich Jun 29, 1982 West Germany 0-0 England World Cup 1982 second group Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Oct 13, 1982 England 1-2 West Germany Friendly Wembley Stadium, London Jun 12, 1985 England 3-0 West Germany Azteca 2000 tournament Estadio Azteca, City Sep 9, 1987 West Germany 3-1 England Friendly Rheinstadion, Dusseldorf Jul 4, 1990 West Germany 1-1 England (4-3P) World Cup 1990 semi-final Stadio delle Alpi, Turin Sep 11, 1991 England 0-1 Germany Friendly Wembley Stadium, London Jun 19, 1993 Germany 2-1 England U.S. Cup Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac MI Jun 26, 1996 Germany 1-1 England (6-5P) Euro 96 semi-final Wembley Stadium, London Jun 17, 2000 England 1-0 Germany Euro 2000 group stage Stade du Pays de Charleroi, Charleroi Oct 7, 2000 England 0-1 Germany World Cup 2002 qualifier Wembley Stadium, London Sep 1, 2001 Germany 1-5 England World Cup 2002 qualifier Olympiastadion, Munich Aug 22, 2007 England 1-2 Germany Friendly Wembley Stadium, London Nov 19, 2008 Germany 1-2 England Friendly Olympiastadion, Berlin Aug 22, 2010 Germany 4-1 England World Cup 2010 last 16 Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein Nov 19, 2013 England 0-1 Germany Friendly Wembley Stadium, London Mar 26, 2016 Germany 2-3 England Friendly Olympiastadion, Berlin Mar 22, 2017 Germany 1-0 England Friendly Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund Nov 10, 2017 England 0-0 Germany Friendly Wembley Stadium, London

*Bold signifies competitive matches

England vs Germany: Which team has won more trophies?

Team World Cup European Championship Confederations Cup Germany 4 3 1 England 1 0 0

When it comes to trophy cabinets, Germany have enjoyed greater success in football than England on the international stage, having overtaken their rivals as a superior force in world football from the 1970s onward.

Germany have won four World Cups and three European Championships, as well as winning the Confederations Cup once. Indeed, they have appeared in a total of eight World Cup finals, finishing runners-up on four occasions, and played in six European Championship finals, losing on three occasions.

Article continues below

In contrast, England have just one major honour to their name: the World Cup, which they won in 1966 by beating Germany in the final.

Since their 1996 triumph, England's best performance at the World Cup has been to reach the semi-finals in 1990 and 2018.

England have never been crowned European champions either, with their best performances coming in 1968 (third place) and 1996 (semi-final).