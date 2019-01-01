England score most goals in over a century in historic 2019

Gareth Southgate's team strolled to a win on Sunday and set some team and individual landmarks along the way as a successful year draws to a close

scored more goals in 2019 than they have in over 100 years and their captain Harry Kane set some individual marks as the Three Lions swept aside Kosovo in their final match of the year.

England’s final goal in a 4-0 drubbing of the Balkans, scored by Mason Mount, was their 38th in the last 12 months, their most since 1908, according to Opta.

Mount, on as a substitute for the impressive Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, became the youngest player to score for England since Jimmy Greaves in 1960 at 20 years and 311 days old.

Harry Winks scored the first on the night, and the first of his England career, after 32 minutes and England maintained their slender lead against spirited foes until deep in the second period when Kane doubled their advantage.

Marcus Rashford scored their third soon after, before Mount’s goal put the icing on the cake.

Kane’s side have endured a difficult start to the season, and he has not been immune from criticism when playing for his club.

When he has put on the Three Lions shirt, the 26-year-old has been dominant since taking home the Golden Boot from last summer’s World Cup in .

He has scored in each of England’s qualification matches, and in each of his last six games for his country, equaling his own post-war mark for consecutive matches with a goal. He did so between October 2017 and July 2018.

Kane’s goal was his 12th of 2019; nobody has ever netted more in a year while representing England.

Only twice before has a played scored a dozen in 12 months, most recently Dixie Dean in 1927.

Before the legend’s feat the last man to do so was George Hildon in 1908, the year in which England notched their record tally as a team.

Kane now has 32 goals in 45 caps, the sixth-most in history for an England player, and no player has ever scored more while wearing the armband.

Nine more strikes will see him supplant Michael Owen’s tally of 40, and move the Spurs man into the top five.

England will be one of the top six seeds next summer as they look to fix the heartbreak of semi-final exits at the World Cup and this year's Nations League finals.