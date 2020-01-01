England's penalty shootout record: How often have they won and lost?

The Three Lions have endured their fair share of spot-kick heartache over the years and while they've had some successes, their record is bleak

It has reached the point where the mere thought of a penalty shootout is enough to send shivers down the spines of even the most optimistic fans.

For some unknown reason, the Three Lions and spot-kicks don't seem to mix, with even the most talented English players crumbling under the pressure of the 12-yard showdown. Penalties have haunted England for generations at major tournaments throughout the 1990s and into the 2000s, but they have managed to win a few too.

Goal takes a look at England's penalty shootout record at the World Cup and European Championship, as well as those who stepped up to hit them.

Contents

What is England's overall penalty shootout record?

England have been in eight penalty shootouts at major international tournaments (World Cup and European Championship), losing six and winning two.

As of the 2018 edition, the Three Lions have been involved in four shootouts at the World Cup. They won their first at a World Cup in 2018 when they defeated in the last-16 stage.

Prior to their spot-kick triumph over the Colombians, England had lost in 2006 against in the quarter-finals, in 1998 against in the last 16 and in 1990 against in the semi-final.

Opponent Played Won Lost Germany* 2 0 2 Portugal 2 0 2 Argentina 1 0 1 1 0 1 Colombia 1 1 0 1 1 0

*West Germany in 1990

In the European Championship England have an identical record, having lost three penalty shootouts and won just one. They lost to Italy in the quarter-final of Euro 2012, bowed out against Portugal in the quarter-final of Euro 2004 and were beaten by Germany in the semi-final of Euro 96.

Their only penalty shootout victory at a European Championship came in the quarter-final of Euro 96 against Spain.

What is England's penalty shootout record at the World Cup?

England have competed in four penalty shootouts at the World Cup: in 1990, 1998, 2006 and 2018.

Until their 2018 win over Colombia in , England had lost all of their penalty shootouts at World Cups, having been beaten by West Germany in 1990, Argentina in 1998 and Portugal in 2006.

World Cup 1990: West Germany 1-1 England AET (West Germany won 4-3 on penalties)

West Germany penalty takers England penalty takers Brehme scored Lineker scored Matthaus scored Beardsley scored Riedle scored Platt scored Thon scored Pearce missed - Waddle missed

World Cup 1998: Argentina 2-2 England AET (Argentina won 4-3 on penalties)

Argentina penalty takers England penalty takers Berti scored Shearer scored Crespo missed Ince missed Veron scored Merson scored Gallardo scored Owen scored Ayala scored Batty missed

World Cup 2006: England 0-0 Portugal AET (Portugal won 3-1 on penalties)

England penalty takers Portugal penalty takers Lampard missed Simao scored Hargreaves scored Viana missed Gerrard missed Petit missed Carragher missed Postiga scored - Ronaldo scored

World Cup 2018: Colombia 1-1 England AET (England won 4-3 on penalties)

Colombia penalty takers England penalty takers Falcao scored Kane scored J. Cuadrado scored Rashford scored Muriel scored Henderson missed Uribe missed Trippier scored Bacca missed Dier scored

What is England's penalty shootout record at the European Championship?

England have been in a total of four penalty shootouts at the European Championship, losing three and winning one.

The Three Lions beat Spain in the quarter-final of Euro 96 before losing to Germany in the semi-final of the same tournament.

Since then, they lost to Portugal in the quarter-final of Euro 2004 and Italy in the quarter-final of Euro 2012.

Euro 96: Spain 0-0 England AET (England won 4-2 on penalties)

Spain penalty takers England penalty takers Hierro missed Shearer scored Amor scored Platt scored Belsue scored Pearce scored Nadal missed Gascoigne scored

Euro 96: Germany 1-1 England AET (Germany won 6-5 on penalties)

Germany penalty takers England penalty takers Hassler scored Shearer scored Strunz scored Platt scored Reuter scored Pearce scored Ziege scored Gascoigne scored Kuntz scored Sheringham scored Moller scored Southgate missed

Euro 2004: Portugal 2-2 England AET (Portugal won 6-5 on penalties)

Portugal penalty takers England penalty takers Deco scored Beckham missed Simao scored Owen scored Rui Costa missed Lampard scored Ronaldo scored Terry scored Maniche scored Hargreaves scored Postiga scored A. Cole scored Ricardo scored Vassel missed

Euro 2012: England 0-0 Italy AET (Italy won 4-2 on penalties)

England penalty takers Italy penalty takers Gerrard scored Balotelli scored Rooney scored Montolivo missed Young missed Pirlo scored A. Cole missed Nocerino scored - Diamanti scored

