The boo-boys are back! England fans voice their disapproval after dismal draw with USMNT at World Cup

Patrick Allen
01:03 GMT+3 26/11/2022
Mason Mount England USMNT 2022
Four days after a celebrating a scintillating victory over Iran, England fans booed their side off the pitch after a 0-0 draw against the USMNT.
  • England struggled in attack
  • Performance the total opposite of WC opener
  • Lacked creativity, ideas and urgency

WHAT HAPPENED? Fans of the Three Lions weren't happy with England's performance against the US, resulting in supporters in Qatar booing the side off as the referee called time on a 0-0 draw. The discontent didn't end in Al Khor, though, with fans at home also feeling dismayed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England's second group game in the World Cup drew stark comparisons to their 0-0 draw against Scotland at last summer's European Championship. They failed to break down a so-called inferior opponent with some decisions from the manager being questioned.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Despite the drab performance, the point isn't bad at all for England as it puts them within touching distance of qualifying for the knockout stages. A win against Wales in their last group game on November 29 will see them over the line.

