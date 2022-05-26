England star Bronze leaving Manchester City for ‘pastures new’ when contract expires

The 30-year-old defender, who has had two spells with the Citizens, is ready to take on another challenge

Manchester City have announced that Lucy Bronze will be leaving the club for “pastures new” when her contract expires on June 30.

The England international has spent the last five years in a second stint with the club, making 111 appearances and scoring 14 goals.

The 30-year-old defender – who won the Best FIFA Women’s Player award in 2020 – is now ready to take on another challenge.

What have Man City said about Lucy Bronze?

A statement on the club’s official website reads: “Manchester City can confirm defender Lucy Bronze will depart the club at the end of her current contract this summer.

“The defender will bring the curtain down on her second spell at Academy Stadium and five years altogether in sky blue next month, having made 111 appearances and scored 14 goals.

“She previously enjoyed a successful three-year stint with the club between 2014 and 2017, helping the team to secure an FAWSL title, League Cup and Women's FA Cup, with her efforts earning her City's Player of the Year accolade in 2016.

“The England international returned to Manchester in September 2020 after three seasons in France with Lyon, and went on to lift two more trophies with City in 2020 (FA Cup) and 2022 (League Cup).

“During her most recent spell, Bronze was also named as FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year 2020 and represented Team GB at the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games.

“The full-back is now set for pastures new however after her current deal ends on June 30.

“Manchester City would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Lucy for her contributions during her two spells at the club and wish her all the best for the future.”

Where will Lucy Bronze go next?

The highly-rated full-back, who won the Women’s Champions League on three occasions while at Lyon between 2017 and 2020, is expected to leave England once again this summer.

The Telegraph has claimed a return to America could be on the cards.

Bronze is said to have multiple offers on the table and may head back to the US having previously become the first British player to win an NCAA women’s soccer championship crown after being recruited by the University of Carolina back in 2009 during her breakthrough years at Sunderland.

She is one of a number of experienced stars to be severing ties with Man City in 2022, with it already announced that Jill Scott will be leaving at the end of her contract, while Karen Bardsley is heading into retirement.

