'I'm very pleased that Harry has won this for England' - Aaron Danks hails Kane’s Ballon d'Or triumph ahead of Bayern Munich’s DFB-Pokal clash with Magdeburg

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bayern Munich assistant Aaron Danks has expressed his pride following Harry Kane’s latest individual milestone, noting the striker's significance to both club and country. The forward's recent accolades have provided a positive backdrop as the German giants prepare for their upcoming domestic cup commitments.

Advertisement

Bayern celebrate Kane’s historic achievement

The atmosphere at Saebener Strasse has been buoyed by significant individual recognition as Bayern prepare for their upcoming DFB-Pokal challenge. Danks took the opportunity to publicly congratulate Kane on his recent Ballon d'Or success, noting the impact of such a prestigious award on the squad's morale. The England captain has been in scintillating form since arriving in Bavaria, and this latest accolade serves as a testament to his status as the world's premier centre-forward.

Danks was quick to point out that the pride extends beyond the club, touching on the national significance for the Three Lions. "I can’t say I was overly confident – he had to hold his own against top players. The margins were very tight. We work very closely with him and see the effort he puts in. I’m really delighted for him. As an Englishman, I’m not entirely impartial here. But I see how hard he works every day. I’m delighted for him and also for the club; it shows what the club stands for. I’m very proud. I’m also very pleased that Harry has won this for England as the first player to do so since Michael Owen. He’ll now come back and carry on in his usual professional and humble way," he said.

No resting on laurels for relentless Kane

Danks highlighted Kane’s relentless work ethic and unwavering mental discipline, noting that the forward consistently channels his energy toward continuous improvement. Rather than lingering on previous matches or accomplishments, Kane maintains an elite standard of focus that keeps him grounded and relentlessly driven by what lies ahead.

"I know that Harry will now fully concentrate on his next goal, his next performance, his next game. He will immediately have that professional attitude again," Danks stated. "Harry’s statement was fantastic for all young players; he wasn’t addressing it to anyone in particular. He works incredibly hard to be well prepared. His success speaks for itself. A few years ago, many people said he’d never win anything. Those things are coming his way now; he’s letting his success speak for itself."

Advertisement Advertisement

Staying grounded amid Ballon d'Or euphoria

The euphoria of Harry’s historic Ballon d'Or triumph has swept through the dressing room, but Danks is determined to keep his squad’s feet firmly on the ground. Addressing the palpable buzz following the glittering ceremony, the manager highlighted the stark contrast between individual glory and the relentless grind of top-flight football, reflecting on the emotional rollercoaster his side has navigated in recent weeks.

Related Topics

“You see the extremes that life has to offer. The immense joy Harry experienced yesterday and the moments we’ve had over the past few weeks. It’s important to realise that people are what matter most. As a coach, you have to understand how to get the best out of your players. When faced with challenges, we must trust in our team chemistry; that will make us even stronger," he remarked.

Respect for the Magdeburg challenge

Despite the celebrations surrounding Kane, Danks insisted that the team remains fully focused on the task at hand in the domestic cup. The coaching staff has conducted a thorough analysis of the second-tier side, warning that their recent performances suggest they are capable of causing significant problems if the Bundesliga leaders lack concentration. Danks underlined the necessity of respect for the opposition, noting that Magdeburg are currently experiencing a positive run of results in the 2. Bundesliga.

Advertisement

"They’re a good team with a good coach, good ideas and sound principles. They’re in good form and have made a good start to the season. This is a highlight for them. We'll need to match the energy we've brought recently to show what we’re capable of," Danks noted.