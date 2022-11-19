'I don't see a ceiling for him' - Endrick compared to Cristiano Ronaldo by Palmeiras director

Palmeiras sporting director Joao Paulo Sampaio has compared Endrick to Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting there is no ceiling for the young Brazilian.

Endrick one of hottest talents in football

Host of European clubs interested

Compared to legend Cristiano Ronaldo

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazilian teenager Endrick is attracting a huge amount of attention from elite clubs across Europe, and the sporting director at his current club Palmeiras has compared the starlet to footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Sampaio sung his praises, saying: "If injuries respect him, I don't see a ceiling for him. As far as is humanly possible. He has quality, a string personality and a champion mentality. In that regard, he resembles Cristiano [Ronaldo]. He trains hard, is kind and has humility. We love him very much because he makes himself loved. he tries to please everyone around him. He has everything to be a world star."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Clubs such as Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are interested in acquiring the 16-year-old's services, and the London club even reportedly hosted his family recently to try and convince them that the Blues is the right destination for him.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK? It is expected that the teenager will move to Europe relatively soon, however it is unknown where his destination will be.