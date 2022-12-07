A new Endrick already?! Arsenal and Barcelona join PSG in pursuit of 15-year-old Palmeiras starlet Estevao Willian
- PSG have had offer turned down
- Arsenal and Barcelona in contact with agent
- Teenager already compared to Lionel Messi
WHAT'S HAPPENING? The 15-year-old has impressed in the Brazilian team's youth academy and has already been the subject of an offer from PSG which was rejected by Palmeiras. Since then, Arsenal and Barcelona have been in touch with his representatives, sources have told GOAL.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Estevao has already, been nicknamed 'Messinho', or 'Little Messi', and is the latest Palmeiras player to attract interest from European giants, following 16-year-old Endrick, who is already shining in the senior team and is wanted by PSG, Real Madrid and Chelsea.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Europe's top teams will have to wait a while before they can sign Willian as he will not be allowed to move to another league until he turns 18 in April 2025.
STORY IN ONE PHOTO:
WHAT NEXT FOR ESTEVAO? The rising star is already playing in the Palmeiras Under-17s and will soon be pushing for a place in the senior team if he continues to make progress.
Editors' Picks
- Cristiano who?! Portugal winners, losers & ratings as Ronaldo replacement Ramos hits historic hat-trick in Switzerland rout
- Trust Nketiah, recall Balogun or sign a new striker: How do Arsenal replace Gabriel Jesus?
- Spain are out! Winners, losers and ratings as Hakimi becomes a Morocco hero with history-making World Cup Panenka
- Jose Luis Chilavert: The goalscoring Bulldog that redefined the role of goalkeeper