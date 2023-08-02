An embarrassment for Brazil! The South American champions crash out in the Women's World Cup group stages as Jamaica cause incredible upset to reach last 16

Brazil suffered an embarrassing Women's World Cup group-stage exit on Wednesday as a 0-0 draw secured an historic place in the last 16 for Jamaica.

Brazil out in Women's World Cup group stages

First time since 1995

Jamaica secure last-16 spot for first time

TELL ME MORE: Needing a win to qualify, Brazil had the lion's share of possession in the first half but struggled to create much, with Ary Borges heading over from eight yards out after a good cross from Luana the highlight of the opening 45 minutes.

The South American champions came out with more urgency in the second half, Bia Zaneratto looking lively after replacing Borges at the break, but they still lacked cutting edge against a Jamaica side that was yet to concede in the tournament. Instead, it was the Reggae Girlz that grew into the game, with Bunny Shaw racing through on goal in the final 10 minutes but firing off target.

It didn't matter, though. Jamaica only needed a draw to reach the last 16 for the first time and they got it, while Brazil will face serious, serious questions after an incredible, unthinkable elimination.

THE MVP: It's hard to pick a stand-out performer from the Jamaica defence, with them holding their own brilliantly to ensure Brazil couldn't create anything to win the game but, just as she was in the draw against France, right-back Tiernny Wiltshire was particularly impressive as she returned to the starting XI.

THE BIG LOSER: How do you put into words how much of a failure this was for Brazil? Winners of Copa America last year and one of the favourites for the tournament, they looked completely stuck for ideas throughout the game as they crashed out in the group stages for the first time since 1995. But the most devastating thing was that this was almost certainly the last World Cup tournament for Marta, the greatest to play the game bowing out on the biggest stage in incredible fashion.

WHAT NEXT? Jamaica will take on the winner of Group H in the last 16, with Colombia currently sat in pole position. France, meanwhile, won Group F with a 6-3 victory over Panama securing their place in the knockout rounds. They look set to face Germany in a mouth-watering clash, unless things change dramatically on Wednesday.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐