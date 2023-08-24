'Embarrassing' - Real Madrid star Toni Kroos blasts Gabri Veiga after Celta starlet agrees to join Saudi side Al-Ahli

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos slammed Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga after the youngster agreed to join Saudi side Al-Ahli.

Veiga set to join Al-Ahli

Kroos labelled the move 'embarrassing'

Chelsea and Liverpool were linked with youngster

WHAT HAPPENED? The Celta starlet is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Europe and attracted interest from Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool along with reigning Serie A champions Napoli this summer. It was reported that Veiga was close to shifting base to Naples but he has performed a U-turn and will now fly to Saudi Arabia to sign with Al-Ahli.

His choice of club has drawn ire from Madrid's midfield stalwart Kroos who has labelled the transfer as "embarrassing" on Instagram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kroos had recently explained in his podcast Einfach mal Luppen that he is "not a fan of" young players moving to Saudi Arabia for money.

"Everyone goes there for the money. You can find that good or not," he stated.

"What I just roughly differentiate is, for example, a change from Cristiano (Ronaldo) or (Karim)Benzema, who are heading there towards the end of their career. They've won everything, have legendary status, achieved everything and then let their careers coast to a halt and take this unbelievable money with them.

"What I have a problem with are the 26, 27, 28-year-olds, who have absolutely top quality, play in top clubs in Europe and have the chance to achieve that in the next three or four years what others who are going there have already achieved. I'm not a fan of that. It's an incredibly bad example for a lot of young youth players that the motivation is money. I think it's a pity for everyone who puts sporting thoughts to the back of their minds in the absolute top football age. That's just not a good role model for me and a danger for the football of the future," he added.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Celta boss Rafa Benitez has offered an update on Veiga at a press conference on Thursday.

“The boy has an opportunity, it is also an opportunity for his family," he told reporters. "We cannot forget that. It is a decision he will have to make. The club did not want to sell him, and he is in a situation that can be advantageous with financial control limiting him.

“When important offers come in, you assess the financial aspect for the club and the interest of the player. At the beginning we thought he could go to a team playing Champions League football. Then the situation changed."

WHAT NEXT? Kroos and Real Madrid face Veiga's Celta Vigo side next in La Liga on Friday. Benitez also confirmed Veiga will not be in the squad for the match.