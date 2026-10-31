Premier League star set for shock international switch from England after securing Polish citizenship ahead of Nations League

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Coventry City forward Ellis Simms is poised to complete a dramatic international allegiance switch after officially securing his Polish citizenship. The 25-year-old, who previously called up in youth setups for England, is now eligible to represent the Eagles during the upcoming November international break.

Advertisement

Simms secures Polish citizenship

The Oldham-born striker qualifies to represent Poland through his grandmother. Although Simms attended England Under-18 and Under-20 camps, he never made a senior appearance for the Three Lions.

After applying for Polish citizenship earlier this year, his request has now been approved. According to Polish outlet Meczyki, the former Everton prospect is currently submitting the final documents to obtain his passport, a process expected to be a mere formality.

Getty Images

Urban confirms Poland interest

Poland are actively searching for attacking reinforcements as 38-year-old captain Robert Lewandowski approaches the latter stages of his career. Despite the Chicago Fire star recently scoring a hat-trick, manager Jan Urban is eager to integrate fresh talent.

Urban, who will announce his squad next Friday, confirmed the national team's interest in the Coventry forward. "First, the paperwork: the passport and all the formalities. Only then will he be considered," Urban said.

Advertisement Advertisement

"If we think he can help the national team, he'll be called up. If not, we'll wait for him to improve. It's no secret we're interested in him."

Related Topics

Premier League survival mission

At club level, Simms is navigating Coventry's return to the top flight under Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. After netting 13 times to secure promotion from the Championship last term, he has started just one of their opening eight Premier League matches this season, though he recently scored in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle.

Speaking about the challenge, Simms stated: "I knew a little bit about the league already, the demands and what's required to be competitive at that level, so it was a great challenge for me to prove myself at this level again."

Advertisement

He added: "We know how ruthless the league is - it's a lot higher level than last year. I've heard how big of a fanbase and club Coventry is - we've been waiting to get back into the Premier League.

"It's been 20 odd years so we're happy that us as players have managed to get the club back, and we just want to try and stay there. We know it's difficult but we believe in ourselves - we've got a good coaching group, good fans and if we all stick together, I'm sure we can stay in the league."

Advertisement

Nations League debut awaits

Simms will now await Urban's squad announcement next Friday to see if he receives an immediate call-up. If selected, the 25-year-old could make his senior international debut when Poland take on Romania and Sweden in their Nations League fixtures in November.