El Clasico kick-off time confirmed for Real Madrid vs Barcelona on Sunday, March 20

La Liga has confirmed the kick-off time for the next El Clasico fixture.

It will be the second league meeting of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with the Blaugrana having hosted their eternal rivals in October.

The Catalan side will be keen to exact revenge on Madrid after losing that encounter 2-1 at Camp Nou.

When is the next El Clasico?

Real Madrid host Barcelona on Sunday, March 20, 2022 and the match will kick-off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET).

Recent El Clasico results

The most recent La Liga clash between the two Spanish heavyweights ended in a 2-1 victory for Madrid, with Sergio Aguero's only goal for Barca counting as a mere consolation after David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

The two have met again since then, however, facing off in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia in January.

And, while Los Blancos were once again victorious thanks to an extra-time goal from Fede Valverde, the 3-2 match was closely fought and seen as something of a turning point for the Blaugrana under new boss Xavi.

Since then, the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore have added more depth to Barca's attack and March's headline match-up is poised to be an even more tightly-contested battle than the Super Cup game.

Should the Catalans win, it will be their first victory over their Clasico rivals since March 2019.

