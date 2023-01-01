Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike cancelled out Lens' opener, but only after seemingly kicking the ball out of Brice Samba's hands.

Ekitike bundled ball out of Samba's hands

VAR checked but decided there was nothing wrong

Lens fans fuming after leading early

WHAT HAPPENED? The battle between Ligue 1's top two sides proved to be dramatic from the off as goals from either side in the opening 10 minutes kicked things off. Lens went ahead through Frankowski but PSG equalised three minutes later. Ekitike's strike somehow survived a VAR check and stood after Brice Samba, the Lens goalkeeper, seemingly had the ball completely under his spell.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ekitike is on loan from Reims and will want to impress PSG boss Christophe Galtier ahead of his move to Paris being made permanent in the summer. However, shortly after his leveller, Lens edged in front again courtesy of a superb goal by Lois Openda.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Their aims will be to retain the Ligue 1 title as is expected but they will also want to go further in the Champions League. For now, three points against second-placed Lens is the focus.