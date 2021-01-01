'The fifth one, I'm taking it' - Ederson wants decisive Manchester City penalty in Champions League final

The Brazilian has revealed that he is "on the list" to step up from 12 yards for Pep Guardiola's side if the all-English showpiece goes to spot-kicks

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson wants to take the decisive penalty in Saturday's Champions League final.

City will be making their first appearance in the European showpiece against Premier League rivals Chelsea this weekend at Porto's Estadio do Dragao.

Ederson will likely feature between the sticks for Pep Guardiola's side, and has revealed that he will be one of the players to step up if the contest has to be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

What's been said?

Asked how he would react to being asked to take a spot-kick on Europe's biggest stage, the Brazilian told TNT Sports: "I am [on the list]. I don't need to train much, but the fifth one, I'm taking it. The decisive one. I think I'll take the fifth one."

City's penalty struggles in 2020-21

City have just wrapped up their third Premier League title under Guardiola in comfortable fashion, finishing 12 points ahead of Manchester United.

The Citizens have also secured a fourth successive Carabao Cup title and now stand on the brink of a treble, but their record from the penalty spot still leaves plenty to be desired.

11 penalties were awarded to City over the course of their latest campaign but they only converted seven, with Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Sergio Aguero all guilty of failing to find the net from 12 yards.

What has Guardiola said about Ederson?

Guardiola identified Ederson as a potential candidate to take penalties after Gundogan became the third member of his squad to miss, during a clash with Liverpool in February.

"He is an option because I am pretty sure he's a good taker," the Spanish head coach told reporters of his No 1.

Ederson's record for City this season

Ederson has racked up 47 appearances across all competitions for City this term, recording 26 clean sheets along the way.

The 27-year-old has not yet been given the chance to open his scoring account from the penalty spot, but has laid on two assists for his team-mates while also scooping the Premier League's Golden Glove award.

