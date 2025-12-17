How to buy Ecuador World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

For only the second time in their history, Ecuador has qualified for back-to-back World Cup tournaments. Their exuberant fans cannot wait to see how far their team can go in North America in the summer, so match tickets are in high demand. If you want to see La Tri play live, don't hang about and check out all the available seating options now.

There are some well-known, experienced players in La Tri’s ranks. Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo and Arsenal’s Piero Hincapie both have 50+ caps for their country and are likely to play influential roles during Ecuador’s North American campaign. Another vital cog in the machine is Willian Pacho, who won the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain last season. The defender is only one of two South American players to play every minute of all 18 CONMEBOL qualifying games.

Can Ecuador progress from the group stage for only the second time in their World Cup history? You could be there to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Ecuador's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Sunday, June 14 Ecuador vs Ivory Coast (7pm) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) Tickets Saturday, June 20 Ecuador vs Curacao (7pm) Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) Tickets Thursday, June 25 Ecuador vs Germany (4pm) MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets

Ecuador are hoping to make a positive start to their group campaign, as they did in Qatar 2022. On that occasion, they had the full attention of the world focused on them as they took on the hosts at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Two first-half goals from Enner Valencia eased their nerves as they clinched a 2-0 victory. They consolidated that positive start with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. However, the wheels came off in their final group encounter as they suffered a 2-1 reverse to Senegal, which saw them finish third in the table.

La Tri will be aiming to erase that painful loss to Senegal, when they take on another African nation, in the form of Ivory Coast, in their 2026 group opener in Philadelphia. The Ivorians are back in World Cup action after failing to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 editions. They hope to progress from the group stage for the first time at the fourth attempt.

Next up for Ecuador, it’s Curacao in Kansas City. Curacao are the smallest nation to ever qualify for the World Cup. That record had been held by Iceland, but the tiny Caribbean island only has a population of just over 150,000 and it’s smaller in size than the Isle of Man.

Beccacece’s boys round off their Group E schedule with a mouthwatering match-up against 4-time World Cup champions, Germany. They had 4pts in the bag at this point of the World Cup in 2022, but they may need the full six, if they want to make sure of progress. In a similar scenario back in 2006, Ecuador would lose 3-0 to Germany, but the South Americans had already guaranteed their Round of 16 spot after winning their opening two games.

What to expect from Ecuador in the World Cup 2026?

Ecuador will be looking back to their 2006 World Cup campaign as inspiration for another positive run. As following their debut appearance on the global stage in 2002, where they bowed out during the group stage, they would return four years late and reach the knockouts and produce their best World Cup best performance to date. Ecuador failed to reach the knockout stages in both their subsequent quests for global glory in 2014 & 2022.

Sebastian Beccacece is the man in the Ecuadorian hot seat, and he helped guide the side to an impressive second-place finish in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings. They lost only two games, the least amount of all the sides competing. Argentina & Brazil would lose 4 and 6 games, respectively during qualifying.

Defence was key to Ecuador’s qualifying success. They conceded only 5 times in 18 games and were the only CONMEBOL side not to leak a double-figure amount of goals. They’ll need to find improvement on the goalscoring front, though, if they are going to go deep in the summer.

When to buy Ecuador World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Ecuador, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed, and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Ecuador World Cup 2026 tickets

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Ecuador matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Ecuador World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Ecuador's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Ecuador World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Ecuador matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: