Ecuador vs Senegal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ecuador will take on Senegal in their final group match of the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Both teams are in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage in a group that also contains the Netherlands and Qatar.

Ecuador are unbeaten in Group A with a win over Qatar and a draw against the Netherlands. If they do not lose against the AFCON champions they will be through to the round of 16. Meanwhile, realistically Aliou Cisse's men can settle for nothing less than a win if they are to remain alive in the tournament. History is on their side as Senegal have won both of their previous meetings with Ecuador, winning friendly matches in May 2002 (1-0) and December 2005 (2-1).

Ecuador's Enner Valencia is leading the goalscoring charts with three strikes and if he is able to shake off an injury and take to the field, all eyes will be on him against a battle-hardened Senegal defence. If they avoid defeat, Ecuador will qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup for only the second time in their history, also doing so in 2006. It would also be the first time they’ve gone through an entire group stage unbeaten.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, India and more, as well as how to stream the match live online.

Ecuador vs Senegal date & kick-off time

Game: Ecuador vs Senegal Date: November 29, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT / 5:00 pm CAT / 8:30 pm IST Venue: Khalifa International Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Ecuador vs Senegal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be televised on ITV 4, with streaming available on ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and streamed on Jio Cinema.

Ecuador squad & team news

Valencia remains a doubt after he was stretchered off in the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. If he is unavailable then it will be either Jeremy Sarmiento or Imbabura man Kevin Rodriguez to replace him.

Ecuador predicted XI: Galindez; Porozo, Torres, Hincapie; Preciado, Mendez, Caicedo, Estupinan; Plata, Sarmiento; Estrada

Position Players Goalkeepers Galindez, Ramirez, Dominguez. Defenders Torres, Hincapie, Arboleda, Palacios, Estupinan, A. Preciado, Pacho, Porozo. Midfielders Cifuentes, Gruezo, Mena, Sarmiento, Plata, Mendez, Franco, Caicedo. Forwards Reasco, Ibarra, Estrada, Valencia, A. Preciado, Rodriguez.

Senegal squad & team news

Senegal have their entire squad fit and available for selection. Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng will have a crucial role to play in the attacking third.

Senegal predicted XI: Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; Sarr, Mendy, Gueye, Diatta; Dia, Diedhiou